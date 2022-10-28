(Bloomberg) -- Rail unions in the UK have published new dates for strike action. The announcement came after unions cancelled action planned for a date that coincided with a key fundraising day for the Royal British Legion. Poppy Day raises up to £1m for armed forces veterans. The RMT and TSSA unions had planned to walk out on November 3 but after the Royal British Legion said it would need to cancel Poppy Day, the strike action was moved to November 9, affecting more services. There is also due to be a strike on the London Underground and Overground on November 10. The RMT has begun a new ballot which, if members vote in favor of giving the union’s executive another 6 months mandate for announcing strikes, may mean action continues well into next year.

Here’s a list of train strike dates and the affected operators.

Thursday, November 3

Cancelled

Friday, November 4

TSSA members on 2 operators will walk out.

Which train companies will be affected? West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway

Saturday, November 5

RMT and TSSA members in track owner Network Rail and 14 operators will take part in coordinated strike nationwide.

Which train companies will be affected? Avanti West Coast, C2C, Chiltern Railways, Cross Country Trains, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, GTR (Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express), LNER, Northern Trains, South Eastern, South Western Railway, Transpennine Express, and West Midlands Trains

Sunday, November 6

RMT members, train managers on a main line operator will take strike action.

Which train company? Avanti West Coast

Monday, November 7

RMT and TSSA members in Network Rail will take part in coordinated strike nationwide. Widespread impact on services across the national network

Tuesday, November 8

TSSA members on an operator servicing part of London and South Essex will walk out.

Which train company? C2C

Monday, November 9

RMT and TSSA members in Network Rail will take part in a coordinated national strike, and the 14 operators that walk out on Nov. 5 will also refuse to work on this day.

Which train companies will be affected? Avanti West Coast, C2C, Chiltern Railways, Cross Country Trains, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, GTR (Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express), LNER, Northern Trains, South Eastern, South Western Railway, Transpennine Express, and West Midlands Trains

Tuesday, November 10

RMT members on London Underground and Overground networks will walk out in a dispute over pay and working conditions. Transport for London (TfL) will announce the lines affected and the disrupted hours closer to the date.

TfL says the Nov. 5, 7, 9 national rail strikes will also affect London Overground and some Tube and Elizabeth line services. Following the strikes, services are expected to start later than usual in the morning on Sunday Nov. 6, Tuesday 8, and Thursday 10.

Another major transport union, Aslef, has yet to announce a strike date in November.

