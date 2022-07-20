(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s ambitious plan to expand its nuclear industry took a step forward with approval for Electricite de France SA to build the Sizewell C project.

The 3.2-gigawatt plant will power 6 million homes for the next 60 years if it goes ahead. A financing deal is crucial, and EDF wants to reach an agreement with the government in the “near-term.” Shares in the company are suspended while the remaining 16% of the company is nationalized by France’s government.

Getting Sizewell built is key for the UK to prove it can deliver on its strategy to triple nuclear capacity by 2050. The government will lean on nuclear and offshore wind to provide homegrown electricity to help limit reliance on fossil fuels from international markets.

“The very substantial and urgent need for the proposal outweighs the harms,” the government said in its approval letter.

Britain wants to develop 24 gigawatts of nuclear power, a blueprint that would require one reactor to be approved each year until 2030. Construction of complex atomic plants is notoriously slow, and cost overruns and delays make investors wary.

The UK hired Barclays Plc to secure funding for Sizewell C. The expectation is that the government and EDF will own about 20% each, with Barclays seeking other investors. Greencoat Capital LLC, one of the UK’s biggest managers of renewable energy funds, is considering investing in Sizewell C, founder Richard Nourse said last week.

“Energy costs will be lower with nuclear in the mix, so today’s decision is good news for bill-payers,” said Julia Pyke, the project’s financing director.

Britain’s business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, signed off on the project in a 193-page letter published Wednesday on the National Infrastructure Planning website. He announced the approval on Twitter.

EDF is still committed to the project despite its imminent nationalization, Paul Spence, director of strategy and corporate affairs at EDF’s UK unit, said last week. However, the company won’t wait around forever in the absence of a decision to fund the project, he said.

A final investment decision could be made by EDF next year, with construction completed by 2035.

