(Bloomberg) -- The Royal College of Nursing would be willing to meet the UK government “halfway” on pay, the union’s chief said, in another sign of softening positions ahead of more planned strikes later this month.

RCN General Secretary Pat Cullen told Times Radio’s Past Imperfect podcast that she wanted Health Secretary Steve Barclay to move much closer to the 19% increase sought by nurses. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government has so far stuck with the advice of an independent pay review body, which has seen the average pay of nurses rise by around 4%.

“Absolutely, I believe they’re entitled to 19%, but we also understand the economic climate that we’re working in,” Cullen said. “What I would say to Steve Barclay and to the prime minister is, ‘Get into a room and meet me halfway here. Do the decent thing for these nurses.’”

Media including Sky News and the Press Association subsequently reported that the union would be willing to accept an increase of about 10%, without saying where they got the information.

Sunak has faced a wave of strikes this winter including by nurses, ambulance drivers and railway workers, with the RCN planning to strike again on Jan. 18 and 19. In a speech this week, Sunak also hinted at a more accommodating approach, saying he wanted “reasonable dialogue with the unions about what’s responsible and fair.”

Besides questions about how the UK would pay for such wage increases, the government and Bank of England are worried about a wage-price spiral taking hold and potentially driving inflation past the 41-year high of 11.1% it reached in October.

