(Bloomberg) -- Only six commercial onshore wind projects in England are likely to come through the UK planning system after the government lifted its eight-year-long ban on the technology.

Trade association RenewableUK said developers’ appetite has virtually ground to a halt since June 2015, when then Prime Minister David Cameron implemented a ban on new onshore wind farms in England. The new approvals would create enough power for only 240,000 homes.

Local governments have rejected 27 commercial scale onshore wind projects - those larger than 5 megawatts of capacity - since the ban came into effect, RUK said. In total, they would have amounted to 430 megawatts of capacity.

“I don’t think we’re going to see a rush of projects coming through because of the chilling effect this ban has had,” Rob Norris, a spokesperson for RUK, said ahead of the government announcement. Also, additional requirements for onshore wind development are likely to remain in place, creating more hurdles for investors.

Planning rules will be “streamlined” to allow onshore wind projects to be approved more quickly, the Department for Leveling Up, Housing and Communities said in a statement on Tuesday. The new procedures will ensure that in local areas affected by projects, the “whole community has a say, not just a small number of objectors.”

The six projects likely to get approval would be with a total of 14 megawatts of capacity, RenewableUK said. That amounts to 0.1% of the UK’s total fully operational onshore wind capacity.

Despite the ban, a handful of onshore wind projects have been approved. In the past five years, 17 projects of a total of 38 megawatts were greenlit. All of those are small projects - just one or two turbines, with the exception of Cold Northcott in Cornwall, which is replacing and upgrading an existing project.

At about a quarter of the cost of wholesale electricity prices, onshore wind is one of the cheapest sources of power in the UK. The ban has also looked increasingly out of step with Britain’s aims to empower local communities and fight the climate crisis.

