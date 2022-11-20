(Bloomberg) -- UK opposition leader Keir Starmer plans to abolish the House of Lords and replace it with an elected upper chamber if his Labour Party wins office, the Observer newspaper reported.

Labour will hold a consultation on the composition and size of the proposed new chamber and the appointments process, the newspaper said, without revealing where it got the information. Final proposals will be included in the party’s next election manifesto, it said.

Starmer told Labour peers last week there was strong support to reform the House of Lords to “restore trust in politics,” the Observer reported. The directly-elected upper chamber would continue to be charged with amending and scrutinizing legislation, according to the report.

