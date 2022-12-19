(Bloomberg) -- Businesses and local political leaders would be given more powers to fix Britain’s job shortage crisis under Keir Starmer’s opposition Labour party, a senior shadow cabinet minister said.

Funding for employment support programs to help bring hundreds of thousands of people back into the labor market would be devolved to areas, where employers would work alongside the authorities to build an appropriate support system to help people find a job.

“The current approach to employment support with everything ran from a desk in Whitehall is broken and holding our economy back,” said Jonathan Ashworth, Labour’s shadow work and pensions secretary. “Instead, Labour will shift resources to local areas and put business at the heart of our reforms to Jobcentres and wider employment support.”

The UK is grappling with the worst labor market conditions of any Group of Seven advanced economy. There are at least 200,000 fewer people in work than before the pandemic and as many vacant jobs as there are unemployed people.

Inactivity has increased by more than half a million since Covid as people dropped out or work with illness or chosen to retire early, causing staff shortages that are driving up wages and inflation.

Business groups have called on the government to relax immigration rules to bring workers from the European Union. However, Ashworth said Labour would not row back on the Brexit deal.

“We are not proposing to reopen the Brexit debate. We know Brexit has happened. It’s been done,” Ashworth said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg Radio. “We need to make Brexit work, which is why one of the proposals I’m putting forward is fundamental reform to the way in which we provide employment support, tackling the barriers holding many people back — from childcare to transport, the lack of skills and lack of training.”

Labor has set a target of raising the UK employment rate to the highest in the G-7, from third behind Japan and Germany. He would reallocate the £2 billion ($2.4 billion) underspend on government employment support programs by handing the money to local areas to manage as they see fit.

Research has shown that devolved employment schemes, such as the Working Well project in Manchester, are twice as successful as national-led ones.

