(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak’s government instructed the UK’s financial regulator to review how banks offer services to politicians, a move designed to show it’s on top of an issue stoking controversy among prominent right-wing figures who are influential among the ruling Conservative Party’s base.

Ministers legislated last month to reduce the due diligence burden on banks handling accounts of domestic “politically exposed persons,” compared to non-domestic, after criticism that the law was having unforeseen consequences. The issue returned to the fore last week when former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage suggested his accounts were closed because of the rule.

“We are already looking into this issue and have a passed a law that requires the Financial Conduct Authority to review how banks treat politically exposed persons,” the Treasury said in a statement on Monday.

But Farage also alleged he was the victim of “serious political persecution” and “prejudice” due to his role campaigning for Brexit, according to a video he posted to social media. He was tapping into a political gripe that has gained ground in Britain since PayPal froze the account of a group founded by the right-wing commentator and journalist Toby Young last year.

It was after that case that the government issued a “call for evidence” to look at the effectiveness of current rules, and the issue continues to be awkward for the government. In Parliament on Monday, Security Minister Tom Tugendhat underscored the dilemma facing the government over Farage’s case.

“This sort of closure on political grounds — if that is indeed what has happened, and after all, we only have the allegation of it at this point — should be completely unacceptable,” Tugendhat told MPs.

That balancing act — not accepting Farage’s allegations in full but also realizing there are potential political gains from agreeing in principle — was repeated across government on Monday. Sunak’s spokesman, Max Blain, told reporters Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is also “concerned” by the reports.

“It would be a serious concern if financial services were being denied to those exercising the right to lawful free speech,” the Treasury said in its statement.

The risk for the government is that Farage has given the cause considerable momentum in British right-wing politics, a constituency Sunak wants to keep onside. Reclaim Party leader Laurence Fox called for a “run on the banks” and said he would be withdrawing his money from Barclays Bank Plc.

Meanwhile Conservative MP Charles Walker said banks are being too heavy-handed in their use of anti-money laundering rules against MPs.

“The situation is getting progressively worse,” Walker said on the right-leaning GB News channel. “I know of backbench members of Parliament who’ve never held any ministerial office at all being refused mortgages or having their bank accounts closed purely because they are members of Parliament.”

