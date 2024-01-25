(Bloomberg) -- The UK government said a stake held in Vodafone Group Plc by Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Telecommunications Group Co. PJSC is a national security risk and ordered the companies to take steps to mitigate it with an oversight board.

Emirates Telecom is Vodafone’s largest shareholder, with a stake of just under 15%. That poses risks given Vodafone’s importance to the UK’s telecommunications and cyber sector and its role as a supplier to government departments, according to a statement published Wednesday.

The companies will have to establish a “national security committee” to oversee any work by Vodafone that “has an impact on or is in respect of the national security of the United Kingdom,” the Cabinet Office said.

Emirates Telecom first bought into Vodafone in 2022, splashing out $4.4 billion for just under 10% of the British firm. The company, known as e&, has since raised that holding further and has a seat on the Vodafone board.

“We are pleased to have received clearance in our home market for our strategic relationship agreement with e&, and for e& to take a seat on our board,” Vodafone said in a statement. Its shares fell 1.3% Thursday, before paring losses.

The $47.5 billion Middle Eastern firm billion firm is backed by oil-rich Abu Dhabi and has been mandated by the government to pursue opportunistic deals, Bloomberg News has reported. It counts UAE federal wealth fund, Emirates Investment Authority, as its biggest shareholder.

Emirates Telecom is among Middle Eastern telecom firms expanding in Europe. Last year, a Saudi Arabian state-backed telecom firm made a surprise bid to buy into Spain’s Telefonica SA, prompting the Spanish government to counter the move through a stake purchase of its own.

