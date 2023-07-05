(Bloomberg) -- The UK ordered one of the country’s biggest wind farms to cut output over the weekend even as the grid paid a coal plant to help maintain supply security.

National Grid issued an order, in place until Tuesday morning, for a portion of the Seagreen offshore wind farm off the east coast of Scotland to curtail generation as the UK’s grid operator worked to manage electricity supply and demand. At the same time, it paid Uniper SE’s Ratcliffe-on-Soar coal-fired plant to be available to produce power.

It’s a situation that underscores the importance not just of building more renewable capacity, but also having it in the right place or with sufficient infrastructure to move the electricity. Traditionally, coal-fired and nuclear stations were built near to population centers to make it easy to fulfill demand. But wind farms are placed where conditions are optimal, often far out to sea and in Scotland, a long way from population centers in England.

The grid regularly takes actions, and sometimes complex combinations of actions, to ramp up or decrease power generation and demand in order to maintain secure supply.

“It might seem counterintuitive from a carbon budget perspective, but in a cost perspective and maintaining security of supply, it is the optimal solution,” said Tom Edwards, consultant at Cornwall Insight Ltd. Since Seagreen is still in the process of commissioning, it could be shut off without being compensated for the lost generation, he added.

The National Grid Electricity System Operator declined to comment.

Last year the UK generated a record amount of electricity from wind farms. The fleet is set to grow substantially in the coming years as the country works toward a goal of having 50 gigawatts of offshore wind, more than triple the amount in operation today.

Even as fossil fuels make up a smaller portion of the electricity mix, the UK will still need options that can be turned on at a moment’s notice, especially if the wind isn’t strong. With the last of the country’s coal plants set to shut by the end of next year, that will leave gas-fired stations to fill gaps in renewable production.

