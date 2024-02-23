(Bloomberg) -- UK payments firm SumUp has held talks to raise about €1 billion ($1.1 billion) from private credit lenders, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The London-based company would use the money to refinance existing debt, said the people, who weren’t authorized to speak publicly as the matter is private. A spokesperson for SumUp did not respond to a request for comment.

SumUp, which makes card readers for retail businesses, is looking to expand internationally and recently raised €285 million. It’s generated positive Ebitda since the end of 2022, it said in December. For private credit funds, such companies with strong growth trajectories and solid recurring revenues are a draw for lending even if they have muted profitability and negative cash flows.

SumUp’s deal would be one of the largest ever in Europe for this kind of loan structured off recurring revenues rather than earnings.

It’s another example of how the burgeoning $1.7 trillion private credit industry is rapidly becoming a go-to source of funding for larger businesses. Recent refinancing deals by direct lenders include a $3.3 billion loan for UK insurance broker Ardonagh Group.

