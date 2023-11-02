(Bloomberg) -- UK regulators imposed restrictions on Dzing Finance Ltd., a financial technology company, saying that almost one in five of the payments it received last year were tied to fraud.

Dzing, run by a Russian banker once accused of looting the biggest lender in Kyrgyzstan, has agreed not to take on any new retail customers or funds without prior consent of the Financial Conduct Authority, according to a notice on the UK watchdog’s website dated Oct. 27. The Payment Systems Regulator, an arm of the FCA, said in an Oct. 31 report that the London-based company received more payments per transaction linked to a kind of scam than any other institution.

The FCA has been trying to improve standards among so-called electronic-money institutions, or EMIs, and other kinds of payment firms that process more than £1 billion ($1.2 billion) of transactions a day. The regulator authorized hundreds of them to operate in the UK in recent years but is now concerned that the sector is rife with fraud and poor anti-crime controls.

“Addressing risks in e-money and payment firms is a priority for the FCA and we are taking action against firms which fail to meet our expectations,” a FCA spokesperson said. “Firms must ensure that they are not being exploited by fraudsters and that they protect their customers against these risks. We will not hesitate to take swift action to protect customers.”

Mikhail Nadel helped found Dzing in 2018 and the FCA granted the company a license to operate as an EMI a year later. Bloomberg News has earlier reported that Nadel was convicted of fraud and money laundering in Kyrgyzstan arising from his time in charge of AsiaUniversalBank, once the biggest bank in the Central Asian nation. He was sentenced in absentia to 16 years in jail.

Nadel didn’t respond to emails and messages requesting comment. A lawyer for the company previously told Bloomberg News that he denied wrongdoing at AsiaUniversalBank and maintained that the allegations against him were malicious and politically motivated.

The FCA described the arrangement with Dzing as a “voluntary undertaking.” While the company’s license remains active, it cannot sign up new customers without the regulator’s approval, while existing clients cannot add or receive new funds into their accounts.

The PSR probe focused on authorized push-payment scams that happen when a fraudster tricks someone into sending them a payment. Criminals sometimes impersonate bank staff to pull off the scam or trick victims into purchasing goods that don’t exist, according to the report. The fraud, which takes place through regulated financial institutions, cost UK customers £239 million in the first half of this year, the regulator said.

Dzing would have received more than 187,000 fraudulent payments for every 1 million transactions in 2022, more than any other finance firm, according to the PSR analysis, which noted it used extrapolated data to compare Dzing to larger payments companies and its actual volume of transactions was lower that 1 million. By contrast, London-based fintechs Wise Plc and Revolut Ltd. got less than 1,000 each per million transactions, while Metro Bank Plc received 180.

A company email criticized the PSR’s report as “visually and factually misleading” because Dzing’s actual volume of payments is closer to “tens of thousands.” Its business model and controls are also “very different” now compared with last year and the company has made changes to its senior management, according to the email.

“We are always looking to further improve our controls and our consumer protection approach,” according to the email, which was unsigned.

Dzing describes itself as a “fast-growing neobank” offering “all financial services with a touch of a button,” according to its website, and states that the “World needs some DZING!” The website now notes the temporary account restrictions in red.

While Nadel runs Dzing, the biggest shareholder is Tatjana Orlova, most recent UK filings show. She’s the ex-wife of Russian fishing billionaire Vitaly Orlov.

Dzing borrowed millions of euros in 2021 from a Cypriot entity once backed by Oleg Boyko, a tycoon accused by the US of having “concerning ties” to Russian intelligence and organized crime and sanctioned by Canada and Australia last year, Bloomberg News has reported. Boyko has denied wrongdoing.

Dzing has said that it operates through a partnership with Mastercard Inc.. Jim Issokson, a spokesman for the Purchase, New York-based payments giant, confirmed that the relationship is ongoing but declined to comment further.

Moneylaundering.com, a website focused on financial fraud, first reported on the FCA notice and PSR report.

