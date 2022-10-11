(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England should extend its emergency bond buying at least until the government’s fiscal plan arrives at the end of this month, according to a pensions industry body.

The plea comes after disorderly trading in gilts, with record moves seen in longer-dated and inflation-linked bonds favored by liability-driven investors such as defined-benefit pensions. That led the BOE to expand the scope of its buying, though this is due to end on Friday.

“A key concern of pension funds since the BOE’s intervention has been that the period of purchasing should not be ended too soon,” the Pension and Lifetime Savings Association said on Tuesday. “Many feel it should be extended to the next fiscal event on 31 October and possibly beyond, or if purchasing is ended, that additional measures should be put in place to manage market volatility.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng will announce his medium-term fiscal strategy and accompanying economic forecasts on Oct. 31. That’s also the day the BOE is due to start selling bonds under a long-planned quantitative tightening program, which investors worry could spur fresh market turmoil.

UK Pensions Still Dumping Assets Before BOE Pulls Support

“We continue to encourage all pension funds and service providers to use this period to take further steps to re-balance portfolios and ensure necessary measures are in place to protect their strategies,” the PLSA said. “If there are a minority of cases where -- in light of the unprecedented fluctuations in market values -- gearing turned out to be too high, or the LDI providers did not have sufficient financial resilience, it is important that the regulators and industry address these risks.”

