(Bloomberg) -- Hartley Pensions Limited, which provides retirement products to UK consumers, is preparing to file for insolvency, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The firm has approached insolvency practitioners in recent weeks to assess options including administration, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is not yet public. The company is preparing to appoint administrators from UHY Hacker Young, and could file as soon as today, two of the people said.

“Hartley Pensions is continuing to trade within a number of voluntary restrictions which have been placed on the business by agreement with the FCA, the financial services regulator, relating to accepting new business and instructions from existing clients,” a spokesperson for the firm said by email. “We are actively seeking to find another business to take over the operation of Hartley Pensions.”

The company has been in the crosshairs of the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority this year, with the firm barred from accepting new clients in March. Further restrictions have since been imposed.

“The requirements have been imposed due to a number of serious operational and regulatory issues that the firm are attempting to deal with and is intended to protect all of the firm’s customers,” the FCA said in a notice on its website earlier this month.

Hartley provides Self Invested Personal Pension plans and other products in the UK.

