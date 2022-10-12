(Bloomberg) --

UK pension programs should review their funding, liquidity and hedging policies in the wake of widespread collateral calls, according to their watchdog.

The Pensions Regulator (TPR) said Wednesday it will continue to monitor the situation beyond Friday, when the Bank of England is scheduled to stop its emergency bond-buying operations. The interventions were designed to prevent a vicious cycle of selling prompted by collateral calls on some pension funds.

“Insuring schemes against all extreme market outcomes might not be a reasonable expectation but it is important that lessons are learned from these recent events,” it said in a statement.

