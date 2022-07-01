(Bloomberg) -- The price of petrol in the UK rose to a fresh record on Thursday, adding to the cost-of-living crisis for British households.

The average UK pump price reached 191.43 pence a litre, bringing the cost of filling a 55-litre family car to £105.29 ($126.81), according to the RAC motoring organization. Diesel inched up to 199.05 pence a litre, just shy of the record set last weekend.

