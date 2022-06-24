(Bloomberg) -- UK retail petrol and diesel prices touched new highs on Thursday, ratcheting up the pressure on consumers’ finances.

The average price of petrol jumped to 190.22 pence a litre, bringing the cost of filling up a 55-litre family car to £104.62 ($128.37), according to the RAC motoring organization. Diesel increased to 198.46 pence, taking it within sight of the £2 a litre milestone.

“The cost of petrol at the pumps should really have stopped rising by now and should in fact be going into reverse,” said RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams. “While there is no doubt wholesale costs increased dramatically a few weeks ago, this is not the case now.”

Though the price of unleaded petrol should fall, diesel is “likely to rise,” according to the RAC website.

