UK Petrol Prices Show No Let Up as They Hit New All-Time High

(Bloomberg) -- UK fuel prices continued their ascent at the weekend, with the cost of filling a tank with petrol rising to more than £105.

The average price of petrol rose to 191.05 pence on Sunday, while diesel hit a record high on Saturday at 199.09 pence before edging down a day later, according to the British motoring organization RAC.

The group said that the gains have come even as the price of wholesale diesel and petrol has dropped lately.

“We are struggling to see how retailers can justify continuing to put up their unleaded prices as the wholesale cost of petrol has reduced significantly,” RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said in a statement.

