(Bloomberg) -- The UK selected six companies, including Electricite de France SA and GE-Hitachi Nuclear Energy International LLC, to advance to the next round in a government competition to develop smaller nuclear reactors that are quicker to build.

The firms will be invited to bid for contracts later in the year, with the winners announced during the spring, the government said in statement on Monday. The four others are Holtec Britain Ltd., NuScale Power, Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc and Westinghouse Electric Company UK Ltd.

The UK has set a target of building 24 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2050, a huge ambition that has been met with skepticism. EDF is already building Hinkley Point C, the first new atomic station in more than three decades. The project is running over budget and is facing a 15-month delay after construction setbacks.

But the so-called Small Modular Reactors have a smaller capacity, can be made in factories, and could transform how power stations are built by making construction faster and less expensive.

