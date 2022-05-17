(Bloomberg) --

Boris Johnson’s government will set out legislation to override parts of the Brexit deal in the coming weeks, a move that is likely to escalate tensions with the European Union over trading arrangements in Northern Ireland.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that while the government’s preference is to reach a negotiated solution with the EU, the situation in Northern Ireland meant the UK has to act. The government plans to proceed with the legislation in parallel with talks.

“The Belfast Good Friday Agreement is under strain,” Truss told lawmakers. “This is because the Northern Ireland Protocol does not have the support necessary in one part of the community in Northern Ireland.”

The much-anticipated statement comes after weeks of briefings and strongly-worded statements from the UK, threatening to renege on its obligations under the deal it signed with the EU more than two years ago.

Johnson’s government is frustrated that the deal has created a customs border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, disrupting trade and contributing to the collapse of the region’s devolved government. The EU is ready to suspend the entire trade agreement if Johnson makes good on his threats.

Read More: Why Are the UK and EU Heading Toward Another Brexit Crisis?: Q&A

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.