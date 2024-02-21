(Bloomberg) -- The UK government is preparing a sanctions package targeting prison officers at the jail where Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny died, people familiar with the matter said.

A number of Russian officials working at the IK-3 penal colony in the Arctic, nicknamed Polar Wolf, will soon be targeted by British sanctions, according to the people, who requested anonymity talking about unannounced plans.

The UK Foreign Office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

While it’s unclear exactly how Navalny died, UK officials have concluded the guards at the prison subjected Navalny to conditions tantamount to torture by repeatedly holding him in solitary confinement, the people said. The Russians who will be targeted by sanctions were ultimately responsible for Navalny’s death, they said.

Britain isn’t alone in planning fresh sanctions on Russia over the death of Navalny, a Russian lawyer and opponent of President Vladimir Putin who died in prison on Friday. The White House said Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s US administration will announce on Friday a “major” sanctions package to hold Russia accountable for Navalny’s death.

