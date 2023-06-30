(Bloomberg) -- The UK government plans to apologize in Parliament for the historic treatment of gay veterans as soon as next week, following a damaging probe detailing a “culture of homophobia” that pervaded the British military for decades.

Ministers are also preparing to disclose the findings of the investigation in the coming weeks, according to three people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity discussing plans that aren’t yet public. The unpublished report — seen last month by Bloomberg — details accounts of electric-shock conversion therapy, intrusive medical examinations and witch-hunts during more than three decades through to 2000.

One of the core recommendations of the government-commissioned report is that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak should issue an apology in Parliament on behalf of the nation. A final decision on whether it will be Sunak or a more junior minister such as Defense Secretary Ben Wallace or Veterans minister Johnny Mercer who will make the apology to the House of Commons hasn’t yet been made, the people said.

“We are proud of our LGBT+ veterans and grateful for their service in defense of our nation,” a government spokesperson said. “The treatment of LGBT serving personnel pre-2000 was wholly unacceptable and does not reflect today’s armed forces.”

It’s not unusual for prime ministers to apologize for the policies of past administrations. The Conservative premier David Cameron issued several apologies, including for the Bloody Sunday massacre during the “Irish Troubles” when soldiers shot and killed unarmed civilians. Former Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown, meanwhile, apologized for the treatment of gay World War II code-breaker Alan Turing.

Electrodes, Assault

The study covers the period from 1967 — when homosexuality became legal in the UK — to 2000, when a ban on gay, lesbian and trans people serving in the military ended. Originally slated for publication in the first half of June, it contains more than a thousand anonymous submissions detailing the use of electrodes, blackmail and sexual assault against gay personnel over the period.

Terence Etherton, the crossbench member of the House of Lords who led the probe, described it as “a unique record of what, to the modern eye, is an incomprehensible policy of homophobic bigotry in our armed forces.”

The investigation also detailed the significant toll on the mental health of veterans that in some cases led to homelessness and suicide. It recommended that those affected by the discriminatory policies be compensated for loss of earnings and the distress caused, as well as an examination of their pension rights.

Etherton’s recommendations include that the heads of the Army, Navy and Royal Air Force should send individual letters of apology to LGBTQ veterans who suffered due to the ban, the restoration of the commission and rank of individuals who were dismissed or discharged, and the return of their medals. The government should also pay for a public memorial for LGBTQ veterans who served and continue to serve in the military, the study found.

The main opposition Labour Party called on the government to accept the recommendations.

“The prime minister should now show some courage by publishing the review immediately and apologizing on behalf of the government for the impact of the ban,” Rachel Hopkins, Labour’s veterans spokeswoman, said in a statement. “We cannot right the wrongs of the past but we can now do whatever it takes to help LGBT+ veterans rebuild their lives and get the resolution they need.”

The government will detail which recommendations it plans to implement in its response to the review, the people said. Though a date hasn’t yet been finalized, the publication and apology could come as soon as next Wednesday, two people said.

