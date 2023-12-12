(Bloomberg) -- UK regulators have proposed banning mobile and broadband operators from increasing customers’ prices mid-contract based on inflation measures, a common practice that can make it difficult for users to predict future cost increases.

Companies such as BT Group Plc and Vodafone Group Plc would have to commit to a set service charge and spell out any potential future increases in a concrete figure when users sign up, telecommunications regulator Ofcom said in a statement on Tuesday. Currently, most major service providers raise prices annually based on a measure of inflation, plus an additional percentage, usually about 3.9%.

Most customers don’t understand how this model will affect their future payments and the price increases can “cause substantial amounts of consumer harm,” Ofcom said. UK prices have surged across the board, a result of supply-chain disruptions from the war in Ukraine and lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, creating mounting government scrutiny on how companies charge for their products.

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt vowed to keep a “watchful eye” on UK company pricing in June, and agreed with regulators including Ofcom to step up consumer-protection efforts.

BT said it’s important that the regulator is looking at transparency rather than overall pricing levels as UK “consumer pricing for telecoms services remains among the lowest in Europe,” according to a company spokeswoman. The company had previously said inflation-linked price increases had helped offset rising costs such as labor and energy.

BT shares fell 3.7% to 126.50 pence in London trading at 8:40 a.m. after earlier dropping as much as 4.3%. Vodafone’s stock declined about 1.2% to 67.75 pence.

As of April, four in ten broadband customers and more than half of mobile customers are currently on contracts like this, Ofcom estimated. Yet most consumers didn’t understand the Consumer Prices Index and Retail Prices Index measures they’re based on, Ofcom found.

Such inflation-based price increases risk complicating the process of shopping for a deal, limiting consumer engagement, and making competition less effective as a result,” the regulator said, noting the “tangible impacts on their ability to manage costs at a time when household budgets are already stretched to the limit.”

Ofcom will consult on the proposed rules until Feb. 13 and publish its final decision in the following months.

