(Bloomberg) -- The UK is planning to overhaul how it prioritizes connections to the country’s power grid, according to people familiar with the matter, part of a strategy to break the backlog that’s holding up crucial new infrastructure and placing a drag on economic growth.

Under a plan dubbed the “Great Grid Upgrade,” the government is considering offering households compensation for grid infrastructure projects in their neighborhoods as an incentive to reduce local objections and speed up construction, said the people, who requested anonymity discussing unannounced policy.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government is trying to tackle the years-long queue that’s both holding back the UK’s transition to greener power and slowing the construction of new housing developments, hospitals, offices and factories. The government plans to replace the current queue system, which operates on a first-come-first-serve basis, with a new process expediting projects which already have planning permission, the people said.

The plan builds on new rules approved earlier this month by Ofgem to remove “zombie projects” from the queue to connect.

The strategy will be published alongside Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt’s autumn fiscal statement on Wednesday, the people said, an event when he’s expected to lay out a new plan to boost growth and investment. It will come at the same time as the government’s response to Electricity Networks Commissioner Nick Winser’s report earlier this year that warned that efforts to decarbonize the power sector would be “wasted if we cannot get the power to homes and businesses.”

The government is seeking to address an issue that the Labour Party has also identified as a barrier to growth. At the UK opposition’s annual conference last month, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said Labour planned to fight the election on the economy — typically political ground claimed by the Tories — and would prioritize a rebuild of Britain’s ailing infrastructure, including the electricity grid, if it wins power.

In order to cultivate local consent for large pylons and cables, the government is considering how to compensate people who live close to grid infrastructure projects. Measures may include money being taken off their energy bills and investment in the impacted local area, the people said.

The government’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said it will shortly publish a joint action plan alongside energy regulator Ofgem, setting out how it will accelerate connections to the grid.

“We want to go further and faster on grid connections — bringing even more capacity online, reducing timescales, and ensuring clean, affordable and secure energy sources reach more homes,” the department said.

The government is responding to repeated calls from the industry to address grid limitations. Ministers expect demand for electricity to double by 2035 amid the increasing electrification of road transport and domestic heating.

As a result, more generation will be needed, alongside all the added network infrastructure that entails. So far, the rapid rise in renewable energy investment has not been accompanied by matching spend on the power network, according to BloombergNEF.

