(Bloomberg) -- The UK plans to slash the wholesale prices that are incorporated into business energy bills this winter, people familiar with the matter said, as the government tries to contain the economic damage from spiraling costs.

The cap would limit the maximum costs to about 21.1 pence per kilowatt-hour for electricity and 7.5 pence for gas, the people said, asking not to be named because the numbers aren’t public. The planned discounts are set to apply to contracts signed since April 1 this year and would last for six months starting Oct. 1. The final amounts could change depending on market conditions.

Prime Minister Liz Truss is finalizing the bailout package, which previously was predicted to cost about £40 billion ($45 billion).

“We will confirm further details of the business support scheme tomorrow,” the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said on Tuesday in a statement. “The scheme will support businesses with their October energy bills, including through backdating if necessary.”

Compared with the current market prices facing suppliers, the cap would impose a discount of roughly 50% on the winter contract for electricity and 25% on gas for next month. The package will apply to non-domestic users like businesses, charities and public sector organizations, with a review in three months.

Energy prices across Europe have soared since Russia squeezed pipeline flows to the region following sanctions imposed after it invaded Ukraine. Unlike households, British business energy costs aren’t protected from wholesale market volatility by regulator Ofgem’s price cap, so many small businesses have closed or faced jumps of as much as tenfold in their bills.

Read More: UK Planning to Halve Business Energy Rates in Bailout Package

Even with the government’s help, businesses will be paying more than they’re used to. Before energy prices started escalating last year, wholesale rates held steady at about 5 pence for electricity and 4 pence for gas.

Suppliers will get rebates for the business discounts. Their charges still can be added to the new rates, allowing for competition in the market and more variation in total bills than the household Energy Price Guarantee provided.

That cap on variable tariffs for the next two years is 34 pence for electricity and 10.3 pence for gas. However, those also take into account such costs as sales taxes, and environmental and network levies.

(Updates with statement in fourth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.