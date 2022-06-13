(Bloomberg) -- The UK is planning to update its digital strategy for the first time since 2017, in an attempt to address the “skills deficit” in the tech sector.

Post Brexit, the British government wants to “capitalize on the freedoms we now have to set our own rules and regulations,” said Nadine Dorries, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, at the opening of London Tech Week.

The new strategy, which has yet to be revealed in any detail, comes at a time when tech startups are cutting jobs after facing pressure to focus on profits rather than growth. Getir, Gorillas, and Klarna, some of the largest European startups with a significant presence in London, are cutting jobs, while UK rapid grocery startup Zapp is also planning cuts of up to 10% of staff.

