(Bloomberg) -- The new UK government is unlikely to seek more windfall tax on bank profits even as it looks to plug a gaping budget shortfall, the Sunday Times reported, citing two senior people close to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt.

Talks will now focus on sticking to previous plans to raise the general corporation tax, while lowering an existing 8% levy on bank profit, the newspaper said. When he was chancellor under Boris Johnson, Sunak had pledged to reduce the bank levy to 3%, alongside plans to raise corporation tax from 19% to 25%. Hunt has so far not echoed that promise, and banks worry they could face an effective 33% rate, according to the Times.

Hunt is now expected to stick with Sunak’s original plans to cut the surcharge, first adopted in 2011, to leave banks with a 28% rate after the increase in corporation tax, the Sunday Times reported.

Combined with other employment taxes this would leave UK banks paying higher rates than other financial centers that compete with London, such as Frankfurt and New York, according to an analysis by PwC for UK Finance. The lobby group has argued that unless the surcharge is cut, attempts to boost the country’s main financial center in a post-Brexit landscape would falter.

After the turmoil caused by former prime minister Liz Truss’s budget plans and her replacement by Sunak last week, the new budget announcement was postponed from Oct. 31 to Nov. 17.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.