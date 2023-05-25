You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
May 25, 2023
UK Police Arrest Man After Car Crashes Into Downing Street
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- London police said they arrested a man after a car crashed into the gates of Downing Street, the road that’s home to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
@thesun of the scene at Downing Street in aftermath of car driven into gate... https://t.co/SiienaKkoL https://t.co/gpH0vQmoWA pic.twitter.com/9t2wRXQPHd— Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) May 25, 2023
Footage aired by the BBC showed the vehicle crossing Whitehall before slowing to a low speed just in front of the gates. Police could later be seen inspecting the car and searching its trunk.
Armed officers arrested the man on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving, and inquiries are ongoing, the Metropolitan Police said on Thursday on Twitter. There are no reports of any injuries following the incident at about 4:20 p.m., they said.
It wasn’t clear if Sunak was in Downing Street at the time of the collision, and his office declined to comment. The prime minister’s office is also on Downing Street, as is Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt’s official residence.
