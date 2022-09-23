(Bloomberg) -- A 17-year-old teenager in England was arrested Thursday on suspicion of hacking, according to a statement from City of London Police.

The unnamed suspect was apprehended in Oxfordshire, southeast England, and remains in police custody. The UK’s National Cyber Crime Unit aided in the investigation, according to the statement.

City of London Police declined to comment, referring Bloomberg to its Twitter feed.

Recent breaches have affected Uber Technologies Inc., in which an intruder infiltrated the company’s network and sent messages to employees. The company later blamed a notorious extortion group called Lapsus$ for that incident.

In another case, a hacker breached the gaming company Rockstar Games and leaked videos from Grand Theft Auto VI, a highly anticipated title from Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

