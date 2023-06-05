You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
1h ago
UK Police Charge MP Robert Stewart With Public Order Offenses
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- UK Member of Parliament Robert Stewart has been charged with two public-order offenses after an online report from a man alleging he had been verbally racially abused.
The Metropolitan Police said Stewart was charged for using threatening or abusive words and behavior in a December 2022 incident alleged to have occurred in Belgravia, London.
Stewart has been a Conservative MP since 2010, according to the UK Parliament website.
Politics
