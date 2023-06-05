(Bloomberg) -- UK Member of Parliament Robert Stewart has been charged with two public-order offenses after an online report from a man alleging he had been verbally racially abused.

The Metropolitan Police said Stewart was charged for using threatening or abusive words and behavior in a December 2022 incident alleged to have occurred in Belgravia, London.

Stewart has been a Conservative MP since 2010, according to the UK Parliament website.

