(Bloomberg) -- UK police will not take any more action in the investigation into Labour Party’s deputy leader Angela Rayner, following allegations she broke electoral law before becoming an MP.

The move clears a key threat to Labour leader Keir Starmer’s election campaign. Labour said the clearance “draws a line under the matter,” in an emailed statement.

Police reopened an investigation in April, centering around information originally provided by Deputy Conservative Party Chairman James Daly. It alleged Rayner avoided paying capital gains tax after selling her council house in 2015, and falsely declared her main residence in official documents before being elected. Rayner denied any wrongdoing.

