Members of Parliament are launching a new inquiry into the cost of food in the UK and asking whether the country should grow more of its produce itself.

Against a backdrop of elevated prices and disruption to global supply chains, the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee will consider proposals laid out in the government’s June food strategy policy paper, including how global pressures are affecting people’s diets.

Increasing food prices have forced some consumers to change their habits, buying fewer items or switching to cheaper ones. It has also driven more people to rely on food banks for support. The picture could worsen, as the Institute of Grocery Distribution predicts that food inflation could hit 15% in the coming months.

The average cost of the key ingredients in a full English breakfast -- bacon, eggs, sausages, bread, butter, mushrooms, tea and coffee, and milk -- reached £31.46 in June, up 14.5% from a year earlier, according to Bloomberg’s inaugural Breakfast Index.

The committee of MPs will also examine the ability of the UK to feed itself. Excluding produce that cannot be grown in Britain, the government says domestic farmers provide 75% of food consumed in the UK. The country is largely self-sufficient in wheat and eggs.

However, many food-stuffs produced and consumed in the UK are still reliant on global supply chains, which have been rocked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the lingering effects of the pandemic. The inquiry will look at how these factors hit the availability of food in the UK, after the Bank of England said the disruption could last into 2023.

“The government is not responsible for all the problems affecting food supply chains but it is essential it does all it can to help manage these pressures as it implements its new food strategy,” said Robert Goodwill, chair of EFRA.

