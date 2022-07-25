(Bloomberg) --

Speculative investors eased off on big bets against the pound last week, but the UK currency is expected to stay weak as the race for the Conservative party leadership highlights issues facing the country.

The latest data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows that investors slightly decreased their net short positions in sterling last week, pausing a two-week run of increases but still keeping the market overwhelmingly negative on the pound.

Rampant inflation, relatively small interest rate rises and lingering Brexit headaches have clobbered the pound since the start of the year, leaving it at around $1.20, not far from a two-year low of $1.1760 hit earlier in the month.

As the race for the Tory leadership intensifies, analysts will be keeping an eye on the first one-to-one televised debate between Foreign Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Rishi Sunak later today, with many expecting that UK politics will add to negative sentiment toward the pound in the coming months.

Both contestants have fashioned themselves as Thatcherite leaders, and have been arguing for tougher regulations on immigration as they try to woo party members, many of whom are affluent white males aged 60 or older who will have the final say in choosing the country’s next prime minister.

“The topics that appeal to these members may not be broad vote winners and may not lift the bearish tone that has been hindering GBP,” Rabobank analysts wrote in a note.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.