(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s postal workers won’t be going on strike this month after Royal Mail challenged a walkout planned for later this month.

The Communication Workers’ Union, which represents over 100,000 post-delivery staff, said Monday that it called off strikes for Feb. 16-17 because it believed a new ballot for further industrial action could be affected if it lost a legal battle with the company.

It said it’s restarting negotiations with Royal Mail this week and will step up strike action if the talks fail. The dispute has led to a string of walkouts over recent months and centers around pay and proposed reforms to the business.

A spokesperson for the Royal Mail said it welcomed the decision to call off the strike and will continue holding talks to try to reach an agreement.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.