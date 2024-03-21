(Bloomberg) -- UK government borrowing came in higher than forecast last month, putting Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt on course to overshoot his budget projections for the fiscal year and limiting his ability to cut taxes again.

Spending exceeded income by £8.4 billion ($10.8 billion) in February, compared with the £6 billion economists were expecting. That puts the deficit in the first 11 months of 2023-24 at £106.8 billion and leaves Hunt a narrow margin to meet the Office for Budget Responsibility’s £114.1 billion forecast for the full financial year.

The data underscore the pressures on the public finances as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government prepares for a general election, expected in the autumn. At the March 6 budget, Hunt spent almost all his headroom of £10 billion on reducing taxes for workers.

Another fiscal statement is on the cards, and both Sunak and Hunt have made it clear he’d like to lower taxes again. They’re seeking to rescue support for the ruling Conservative Party from a roughly 20 point deficit to the Labour opposition in opinion polls.

Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said the figures were “disappointing” and that the OBR’s new 2023/24 borrowing forecast “already looks too optimistic.” She added: “This may not prevent the government from squeezing in another pre-election tax-cutting fiscal event later this year.”

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott said the government had been right “to support individuals and businesses during Covid, and pay half of people’s energy bills after Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. But we can’t leave future generations to pick up the tab.”

February’s borrowing numbers were helped by buoyant tax receipts, lower debt-interest costs and and the withdrawal of energy support programs that added tens of billions of pounds to spending last winter. However, high inflation continued to increase the cost of benefits and public services.

Government receipts in the month were £7.4 billion higher than last year, driven by income tax, VAT and corporation tax. Spending was £2.9 billion higher than last year, with benefits and departmental spending adding £9.1 billion — partially offset by the withdrawal of last year’s energy support schemes.

Debt interest was £1.1 billion lower at £6.8 billion, due to a decline in the retail prices index of inflation against which a quarter of the government debt is priced. It was the lowest interest bill for the month since 2022.

Borrowing in 10 months to January was revised up by £1.8 billion, in part due to a small downward revision to the surplus generated in January - the biggest tax month of the year as self-assessment tax receipts are paid.

For January and February, the self-assessment deadline, the government collected £800 million less in personal and capital gains tax than in 2023.

The national debt hit £2.66 trillion and remains at levels last seen in the 1960s at 97.1% of GDP, the ONS said.

Gregory said that borrowing in March will have to come in at just £7.2 billion for the OBR’s full-year forecast to be met. “Given that borrowing last March was £16.9 billion, that seems very unlikely.”

While the deficit is forecast to continue falling to less than £40 billion in 2028-29, Hunt has little room against his fiscal rules, which require debt to be falling as a share of the economy in five years.

Labour has the same fiscal rule along with a pledge not to borrow to fund day-to-day spending. It leaves the party facing potentially difficult decisions on tax and spending should it win the election.

