(Bloomberg) -- Britain has ordered farmers to enact measures to curb bird flu cases, as the virus spreads in other parts of the world from Europe to the US.

The UK government on Monday declared a prevention zone that requires farmers to take necessary steps like keeping free-range birds within fenced areas. The move follows a decision to raise the risk level for avian influenza in wild birds from medium to high, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said.

The disease, which is highly infectious and can kill wild birds and poultry, is spreading around the world. It’s devastating egg and turkey operations in the US, with turkeys recently fetching record-high prices ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. In the European Union, an unprecedented number of virus detections were reported in birds over the summer, the bloc’s food watchdog has said.

The level of the virus being seen in the UK is also unprecedented this year, according to Wendy Barclay, head of the department of infectious disease at Imperial College London.

“The virus appears to be able to infect birds very easily,” she said last week. “Usually numbers increase as winter approaches, so the situation could get even worse.”

The new measures in Britain require keepers with more than 500 birds to restrict access for non-essential people on sites. Workers need to change clothing and footwear before entering enclosures, and vehicles need to be cleaned regularly. Backyard owners with smaller numbers of poultry must also take necessary steps.

The prevention zone will be in place until further notice. The measures for now don’t include a nationwide requirement to house birds, but that’s being kept under constant review.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.