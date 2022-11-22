(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s electricity network operator issued a warning that its buffer of spare capacity will narrow this evening, flagging that the grid is struggling to match demand with enough supply.

While National Grid said it was confident that power margins would be sufficient, the measure was narrow enough to trigger the automatic alert for 7 p.m. to the market. The warning was later canceled but it shows the impact a decline in wind generation will have as temperatures plunge this winter.

The grid had already planned to pay some homes to reduce consumption for the hour from 5.30 p.m. as demand rises, in a trial run of its new Demand Flexibility Service. The average price for 7-7:30 p.m. was £380/MWh on the Epex Spot SE exchange, more than double the price of the same time on Wednesday.

The nation is going into the coldest months of the year with its tightest supply buffer for seven years, and National Grid Plc has modeled the risk of power cuts in the event of a gas shortage that would restrict supplies to power stations. That’s prompted it to pay to utilities hundreds of millions of pounds to extend operations at highly polluting coal plants that were due to shut permanently this year.

“This is the first tight day of the winter but it is not super tight,” said Phil Hewitt, director at consultant Enappsys Ltd. “It is a small appetizer of tightness, there will be much tighter days ahead.”

A cold spell has hit the UK this week with colder-than-normal temperatures, forecaster Maxar Technologies LLC said in a report. Minimum temperatures will be as low as 3 degrees Celsius in London on Tuesday, which will drive up gas and power demand before temperatures rise again next week.

Great Britain weather forecast for the next month:

Thousands of households with smart meters have been signed up to participate in the demand reduction program. As much as about 140 megawatts of demand will be cut by people lowering their consumption in the early evening, according to a system notice.

Wind power output was as low as 3,958 megawatts around noon on Tuesday, compared with more than 10,000 megawatts a day earlier.

While French nuclear availability held steady at 54% on Tuesday, utility Electricite de France SA extended four outages, further squeezing power supply in the region. A power cable with France to the UK is poised to operate at 50% of capacity until Jan. 18, a notice showed on Tuesday.

On the continent, German month-ahead power prices rose as much as 6.6%, while the country’s year-ahead contract advanced as much as 4%.

--With assistance from William Mathis.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.