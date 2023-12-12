UK Power Market to Get Supply Jolt Via New Cable From Denmark

(Bloomberg) -- A new power cable between the UK and Denmark is poised to start commercial operations by the end of the month, providing a welcome injection of supply to Britain.

Power trading on the 1.4-gigawatt interconnector is set to open Dec. 29, according to Per Obbekaer, project director for the Viking Link. It follows testing that began this autumn after the completion of the subsea cable.

While electricity can flow both ways on the cable, Danish grid operator Energinet expects the UK to be importing most of the time. That’s because prices trade at a premium for most hours. Under its base-case scenario for this winter, National Grid Plc’s Electricity System Operator assumes that interconnectors can provide 5.1 gigawatts of net imports to meet demand.

Britain is already an importer of Nordic electricity via a cable from Norway. Flows on that link have surged to records this year amid low prices because of high levels in Norwegian reservoirs.

Higher rates will mean that electricity will mainly flow from Denmark to the UK for the first five years, according to Obbekaer, whose firm built the €1.6 billion ($1.73 billion) power cable with National Grid.

The UK also has links that connect its grid to France, Belgium, Ireland and the Netherlands.

