Octopus Energy Ltd is asking the UK government for £1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) to cover costs it will incur if it takes on customers from collapsed power supplier Bulb Energy Ltd.

The UK government has been seeking a buyer for Bulb since it went bust last year, leaving about 1.6 million customers needing a supplier. As part of a deal, Octopus is asking for support with the hedging costs of power and natural gas, according to two people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

Bulb was the biggest of more than two dozen UK companies that went out of business in the past year after the surge in the price of natural gas caught them off guard. About £2.2 billion in tax payer’s money has already been committed to keep the company running through an initiative headed by Teneo Inc.

A deal to buy Bulb is expected to be reached within weeks, according to the people. Octopus is currently the fifth-biggest power supplier in the UK, with Centrica the market leader.

The government hasn’t bought power and gas in advance because of volatile prices in wholesale markets that have seen UK gas prices double this year.

The deal involves Octopus paying as much as £200 million to take on Bulb’s customers and would include a profit-share agreement, which would give the government a return for several years on earnings from Bulb customers, the people said.

The story was first reported by Sky News.

