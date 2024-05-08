(Bloomberg) -- The English Premier League has agreed to a new exclusive trading card deal with Fanatics Inc. as the US sports merchandiser looks to expand its collectibles business abroad.

As part of the multiyear arrangement set to be announced on Wednesday, Fanatics will obtain the rights for the league and all 20 of its soccer clubs, including high-profile names such as Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool. The deal, which begins in June 2025, also covers card games and stickers.

“Football is the biggest sport on a global basis and we’ve been leaning in on our global expansion,” David Leiner, president of trading cards for Fanatics Collectibles, said in an interview. “Our sports and licensing partners all have global aspirations.”

Fanatics first barged into the trading card industry in 2021, when Chief Executive Officer Michael Rubin negotiated to acquire exclusive rights to the biggest US sports leagues, then bought cardmaker Topps. The Fanatics Collectibles division reached $1 billion in annual sales last year.

The Premier League’s existing deal with Italy’s Panini SpA, best known for its collectible football stickers, is set to expire. Rubin’s abrupt entry into cards has been hotly contested by Panini, which sued Fanatics last year in a federal antitrust lawsuit in Florida. Fanatics has countersued and denied the allegations.

Stickers remain a vital product for collectors, especially in Europe, though the segment has become stagnant in recent years, according to Leiner. Executives plan to try new ideas in the sticker business, though they don’t see it as a growth engine.

The Premier League joins a Fanatics licensing lineup that includes several other football leagues such as Major League Soccer in the US, Germany’s Bundesliga and UEFA’s club competitions. It also has a sponsorship deal with Argentinian legend Lionel Messi.

Though Fanatics has largely focused on the US, it’s starting to poke into more international markets, where football is key. Management has identified several priority markets, such as the UK, Germany, China and Japan.

This has led Fanatics to consider getting more football rights globally, Leiner said, including potential arrangements with leagues, clubs and individual players.

