(Bloomberg) --

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is carrying out a review of all the pledges he made during the summer in the Conservative Party leadership contest in order to make sure they are “deliverable,” his office said.

Sunak lost out to Liz Truss in September following a 2-month race during which he laid out a program for government ranging from tax cuts to abolishing all EU laws and protecting green belt land. Truss was forced to resign seven weeks later after triggering financial turmoil with a huge set of unfunded tax cuts, and Sunak became premier after a second competition lasting just a few days.

While the new premier is committed to the “sentiment” of his promises from the summer, he needs to assess “what is possible” in the new economic climate that follows Truss’s tenure, his press secretary told reporters in a regular briefing on Wednesday.

The admission from Downing Street will raise questions about Sunak’s mandate to govern and how he can be held accountable. Neither he nor Truss have led the Tories into a general election and were instead put in place by the ruling Conservative Party, following the ouster of former premier Boris Johnson in July.

Sunak’s raft of pledges from the summer include creating an annual cap on the number of refugees allowed into the UK and setting up a Covid vaccine-style “backlog taskforce” to slash waiting lists in the National Health Service.

One Big Budget Error Sunak Must Swerve: Raphael & Hanson

“We’re looking at all the prime minister’s leadership campaign pledges and we’re looking at whether it’s the right time to take them forward,” his press secretary said. “We’re considering all of them, we need to take some time to make sure what is deliverable and what is possible.”

The pledges were made a few months ago and “the context is somewhat different, obviously, economically and we’re not making commitments now either way,” she added. “With all of those campaign pledges, the sentiment of them stays true, and it’s a case of the prime minister sitting down with secretaries of state to discuss ways forward of dealing with these problems.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.