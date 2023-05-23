(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was a hit in Japan after wearing socks for the local Hiroshima Carp baseball team in his meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. He also caused a run on the hosiery.

The limited-edition socks with the name “Carp” were flying off the shelves after the British PM donned them at the Group of Seven Summit that recently ended in the Japanese city.

The prime minister’s socks had been under wraps until Sunak proudly displayed a bright red pair when he met Kishida, a Hiroshima native, and posed for pictures on straw tatami mats, a type of flooring upon which local custom dictates shoes should not be worn.

The woman who designed the socks told national broadcaster NHK she was stunned when she saw the British leader showing off her creation. Two days after the summit, the socks were sold out at the specialty stores that brought them to market, it said in a Tuesday report.

Hiroshima Carp Manager Takahiro Arai said he appreciated the gesture from Sunak, the local Chugoku newspaper said, quoting him as telling the prime minister: “Thank you for your concern and consideration.”

The team, however has lost three of the four games it has played since the day Sunak put on Carp socks.

