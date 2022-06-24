(Bloomberg) -- The UK government declared a temporary foot and mouth disease control zone following suspected cases in pigs in Norfolk.

The precautionary measures restrict movements of animals in a 10 kilometer- (6.2 miles) radius zone near Feltwell, Kings Lynn, pending the outcome of tests, the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said in a statement.

“Preliminary testing does not indicate the presence of disease, but further work is now underway to fully rule it out,” a spokesperson for the department said in a statement.

The U.K. was forced to destroy more than 10 million cattle and sheep to contain a foot-and-mouth outbreak two decades ago. Animals can catch the disease through contact with an infected animal or through items that have been in contact with infected animals.

