(Bloomberg) -- Almost one in five UK-listed companies issued profit warnings last year, a bigger proportion than seen during the worst of the financial crisis in 2008, according to Ernst & Young.

Some 294 profit warnings were issued in 2023, an EY-Parthenon report shows. While that’s down slightly from the previous year’s total, it represents 18.2% of listed firms — higher than the 17.7% seen in 2008.

The main factors were high borrowing costs and shaky business and consumer confidence. The warnings were dominated by smaller companies at the start of 2023, but that broadened to larger businesses by the end of the year. While consumer confidence remains historically weak, sentiment improved recently.

“Pervasive uncertainty in 2023 created major challenges for businesses around earnings and forecasting,” said Jo Robinson, UK&I turnaround and restructuring strategy leader at EY-Parthenon. “The uptick in warnings caused by delays to business decisions and weak consumer confidence indicates an ongoing reluctance to commit to discretionary spending.”

Here are some key findings from the report:

A quarter of profit warnings last year were driven by delayed contracts or decisions, 19% were down to bigger costs and another 19% cited higher interest rates.

The industrial and consumer industries led profit warnings.

Retail was one of the sectors hit hardest, with two in five companies in that area issuing warnings.

Pressure on disposable incomes has eased but remains high, meaning discretionary spending in non-food areas like fashion is still suffering.

