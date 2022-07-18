(Bloomberg) -- The number of profit warnings issued by UK-listed companies in the first six months of the year surged 66% as inflation dented earnings, according to a report by consultancy firm EY-Parthenon.

Such warnings came from 136 firms, with the second quarter seeing 10% above the pre-pandemic average. Travel, leisure and retailers were among the FTSE sectors with the highest number in recent months, after hits from rising costs, supply chain problems and staff shortages, the report found.

It’s a signal that the number of candidates risking debt defaults is on the rise. The number of loss-making corporates globally could double to 17% by 2023 if economies suffer from stagflation, according to a recent report by S&P Global.

“Demand headwinds and falling confidence will have a much blunter impact and expose more underlying stresses,” said Alan Hudson, EY’s head of turnaround and restructuring strategy in the UK and Ireland.

A shift in Bank of England policy to higher borrowing costs means more businesses will struggle to draw on debt funding to face challenges. Companies only managed to weather the worst of the pandemic thanks to near-zero interest rates, government support and ample liquidity in credit markets.

“Companies are wrestling with how they secure supply chains in ever tightening markets without raising prices or compromising sustainability targets,” said Hudson. “It is increasingly difficult to balance all these competing priorities -- and hard choices inevitably lead to hard impacts.”

Elsewhere in credit markets:

EMEA

Debt of European energy and utilities companies has climbed this year to 1.7 trillion euros ($1.7 trillion), more than a 50% jump from before 2020 as they seek to cover the cost of soaring oil and gas prices.

Gas giant Uniper said it has used up all the 2 billion-euro credit line from German state-owned lender KfW Group

Heimstaden Bostad will buy back 868 million euros of hybrid bonds, which is fully financed by equity raised from existing shareholders

Israel’s Bank Leumi --the largest bank in the country by assets and market capitalization -- has mandated banks to organize calls with investors to over a USD-denominated benchmark 5-year senior unsecured notes offering

Asia

China may allow homeowners to temporarily halt mortgage payments on stalled property projects without incurring penalties.

Lenovo intends to sell dollar-denominated bonds to purchase its 2023 notes and for its working capital purposes. There will be green tranches used to fund environmentally sustainable projects

Posco hired arrangers for a possible sale of dollar-denominated bonds for the first time since 2020

Americas

Bank of Montreal is in the market offering a dollar-benchmark three-year covered fixed note.

Rental car giant Hertz faces a new lawsuit from people accusing it of having them wrongly arrested, exposing the company to potentially higher court losses.

Petrobras completed its debt tender offer

