(Bloomberg) -- Residential Land, the property firm owned by British tycoon Bruce Ritchie, has put a £125 million ($153 million) apartment block up for sale in London’s Mayfair district.

The nine-storey Edwardian building, which is nestled between Hyde Park and Berkeley Square, is one of the most expensive residential properties to go on sale in London this year. The apartment block will provide a test for the capital’s real estate market, which is suffering under the weight of higher financing costs.

“39 Hill Street is the biggest open market residential sale in Mayfair in 2023, and one of the largest in London for a number of years,” said Mark Clegg, head of residential investments at Cushman & Wakefield Plc, which is advising on the sale. “Interested buyers are likely to be US dollar based investors seeking a London trophy property.”

Read more: Oil Tycoon, Art Collector Cut London Mansion Price on Low Demand

Residential Land published 2020 accounts this year showing a pre-tax loss of about £3 million compared with a loss of roughly £4 million the year before. The company — which bills itself as one of London’s largest private landlords — returned to a profit of about £200,000 in 2021, according the most recent accounts published on Companies House.

Ritchie, who founded Residential Land in 1991, is a long-time Conservative Party donor, who has donated thousands of pounds over the years directly or via the firm.

Read more: Qatari Tycoons Mull Sale of Luxury Townhouse in London’s Mayfair

The listing will test how far apart buyers and sellers are in terms of price expectations in London’s luxury housing market. With high-end real estate under pressure from higher borrowing costs and political uncertainty, transactions across the capital’s most affluent postcodes fell by almost a quarter in September from the same month a year ago, according to data from researcher LonRes. That prompted the average sale price to drop 3.1% over the same period.

The outlook for high-end London real estate is partly down to a dearth of international buyers — historically among the keenest investors in elite properties — as well as the prospect of a less welcoming tax environment in the near future, according to LonRes. The UK’s opposition Labour Party, which is leading the Conservatives in many national polls, say they plan to raise stamp duty for overseas buyers if they win the next general election, which could further weaken demand for luxury homes.

Regardless, the less debt-reliant nature of London’s luxury housing market means the costliest home transactions are proving more durable than cheaper ones.

Some 17% of ultra-high-net-worth individuals bought at least one home last year, according to a separate report from broker Knight Frank, and the wealthiest home owners are still securing deals. Indian billionaire Ravi Ruia, for instance, bought a £113 million London mansion overlooking Regent’s Park this summer.

Read more: Hyde Park Mansion Up for Sale in London for £42.5 Million

Residential Land’s 50,000-plus square foot apartment block — which was built in the 1930s — has planning permission to add more luxury apartments. That could increase the rental income as well as the value of the apartments for resale, according to one of the estate agents involved in the deal.

“The planning permission obtained is incredibly rare in prime central London,” said Peter Wetherell, founder of Wetherell, who is working with Residential Land to find a potential buyer. “If refurbished, the uplift in the rent roll could be significant.”

--With assistance from Thomas Hall.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.