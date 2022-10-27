(Bloomberg) -- British pubs face a tough year as drinkers’ spending power will get squeezed by a cost-of-living crisis, Deutsche Bank analysts warned.

The scrapping of a 1% tax cut at the lowest income level and potential for even higher energy prices from April will add to the pressure on spending, with households already bracing for higher mortgage costs, analyst Harishankar Ramamoorthy wrote in a note to clients.

That could mean fiscal 2023 “could well be a ‘lost’ year,” he said, as he trimmed his price targets on JD Wetherspoon Plc, Mitchells & Butlers Plc and Marston’s Plc.

UK pub shares have never fully recovered from a 2020 rout when Covid-19 restrictions saw venues shuttered. Analysts have warned that older drinkers, in particular, haven’t returned to pubs post-pandemic, while hybrid working continues to hurt city centre revenue.

This year the industry has been hit by surging energy and wage costs, while Deutsche Bank also warned the recent jump in mortgage rates could push up rents. Even so, Ramamoorthy kept buy ratings on Wetherspoon and Mitchells & Butlers, with both trading well below his price targets. He kept Marston’s at hold. All three stocks have rallied more than 7% this week.

“The next 6-12 months seem marred by pressures on both demand and costs for UK pubs,” said Ramamoorthy. Deutsche Bank’s Ebit estimates for the sector are 11%-21% below consensus, he said, predicting “severe demand destruction” ahead.

