UK Rail Strikes to Cause Delays as RMT Union Members Walk Out

(Bloomberg) -- Rail strikes on Saturday are set to cause disruption to travel, capping off a week of widespread industrial action across the UK.

Strike action by RMT union members is affecting 14 rail operators across the country. Less than 50% of train services are expected to run with levels of disruption expected to be varied in each region.

A week of strikes have brought disruption to UK services as public sector workers continue to pressure the government for pay rises as the cost of living crisis squeezes incomes. In a bid to end months of strikes among National Health Service employees, the government offered a 5% pay rise to nurses, midwives and ambulance workers in England for the next financial year.

Dates for strikes by passport office workers were also announced this week and could delay up to 1 million passport applications.

Further strikes by the RMT are scheduled for March 30 and April 1.

The train companies affected by the strikes on Saturday are: Avanti West Coast, C2C, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, Govia Thameslink Railway (Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink), LNER, Northern Trains, South Western Railway, Southeastern, TransPennine Express, and West Midlands Trains (West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway.)

