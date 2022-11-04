(Bloomberg) -- Rail strikes due to start this weekend have been suspended by one of the UK’s biggest unions as it enters “intensive negotiations” over pay.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers said Friday that walkouts planned for Nov. 5, 7 and 9 would not go ahead, so that talks could progress.

The strikes were due to affect Network Rail and 14 train operators across the country. Still, the union stated that the dispute is still “very much live” with another ballot for fresh action due on Nov. 15.

“If we have to take strike action during the next six months to secure a deal, we will,” Mick Lynch, the RMT’s general secretary, said.

The UK has already suffered months of turmoil on the railways as workers push for raises that match or beat inflation as well as guarantees against changes to working hours.

Train companies welcomed the suspension of strikes Friday but said that services “will remain severely disrupted” due to the late notice.

The Rail Delivery Group said its “advice remains to please check before you travel and on Saturday and Monday, only travel by rail if necessary.”

--With assistance from Siddharth Philip.

(Adds train companies’ response in sixth and seventh paragraphs.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.