(Bloomberg) -- The union behind frequent rail strikes across Britain since last summer has rejected another set of pay offers and threatened to stage more industrial action “for as long as it takes.”

The RMT said offers from Network Rail and train companies were “dreadful” and had been rejected following a wide consultation with local branches of the labor group. It represents more than 40,000 rail workers.

Train companies last month offered guards and other on-board staff a 5% pay increase or a £1,750 ($2,152) raise — whichever is greater — for the current fiscal year, followed by a 4% raise next year. It also included changes to working conditions.

The TSSA, another labor group, is expected to recommend its members accept the latest pay offer, a person familiar with the situation said. The TSSA was offered the same pay deal as the RMT and has already settled with Network Rail. It has around 18,000 members but not all are party to this dispute or covered by this pay deal.

Safety

The current deal would have resulted in “a severe reduction in scheduled maintenance tasks, making the railways less safe,” said Mick Lynch, the RMT’s general secretary.

Lynch said it would also have closed all ticket offices and led to thousands of job cuts.

The RMT has a mandate to announce more strikes in the coming weeks. It plans to re-ballot members for permission to hold further walkouts beyond May.

A separate dispute with train drivers is ongoing and they could also call further strikes. While a small number of train drivers belong to the RMT, most are members of a separate union — Aslef — which is holding out for a better raise.

Read More: City of London Workers Threaten to Strike Over Pay

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been grappling with a wave of industrial strife across the transport network, National Health Service, civil service and other parts of the public sector.

Firefighters called off the threat of industrial action this week after receiving an improved pay offer.

--With assistance from Ryan Hesketh.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.