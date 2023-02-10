(Bloomberg) -- The union behind frequent rail strikes across Britain since last summer has rejected another set of pay offers and threatened to stage more industrial action “for as long as it takes.”

The RMT said offers from Network Rail and train companies were “dreadful” and had been rejected following a wide consultation with local branches of the labor group. It represents more than 40,000 rail workers.

Train companies last month offered guards and other on-board staff a 5% pay increase or a £1,750 ($2,152) raise — whichever is greater — for the current fiscal year, followed by a 4% raise next year. It also included changes to working conditions.

“Our passengers and many hard-working RMT members will be deeply dismayed that the union leadership has opted to reject our fair proposals without putting out a vote to their full membership in a democratic referendum,” the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train companies and negotiates with the unions, said in a statement.

The TSSA, another labor group, said Friday it would put the offer from the RDG to its members. The TSSA was offered the same pay deal as the RMT and has already settled with Network Rail. It has around 18,000 members but not all are party to this dispute or covered by this pay deal.

“Members involved in this long-running dispute will now have the chance to vote,” the TSSA said in a statement, adding that it will continue to re-ballot members for the right to take further industrial action.

Safety

The current deal would have resulted in “a severe reduction in scheduled maintenance tasks, making the railways less safe,” said Mick Lynch, the RMT’s general secretary.

The Rail Delivery Group says modernization of the railways is essential. Lynch said the deal would have resulted in the closure of ticket offices and thousands of job cuts.

The RMT has a mandate to announce more strikes in the coming weeks. It plans to re-ballot members for permission to hold further walkouts beyond May.

A separate dispute with train drivers is ongoing and they could also call further strikes. While a small number of train drivers belong to the RMT, most are members of a separate union — Aslef — which is holding out for a better raise.

Read More: City of London Workers Threaten to Strike Over Pay

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been grappling with a wave of industrial strife across the transport network, National Health Service, civil service and other parts of the public sector.

While the UK narrowly avoided recession last year despite widespread strikes, the impact has been severe for some businesses, particularly pubs and restaurants in city centers.

“Today feels like a step backwards,” said Kate Nicholls, chief executive officer of UKHospitality. “We’ve seen the damage the December strikes inflicted on hospitality, the wider economy and GDP. The sector, and the country, simply cannot afford that level of economic pain again.”

Firefighters called off the threat of industrial action this week after receiving an improved pay offer.

--With assistance from Ryan Hesketh.

(Updates with confirmation of the TSSA’s decision and business reaction from fifth paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.